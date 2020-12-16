PUNTA GORDA The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau was recognized by VISIT FLORIDA Flagler Awards for excellence in tourism marketing in Florida, earning three recognitions for its work.
The VCB took top honors, presented with the Henry Award in the category of Internet Marketing for its “Outsiders Welcome” video series consisting of six one-minute videos each featuring an interview with a different local Outsider ambassador as well as the beautiful scenes of the destination’s natural surroundings shot in 4K with cinema-quality gear.
All videos can be found at OutsidersWelcome.com.
In addition, the VCB was honored with two Bronze Awards. One, in the Mixed Media Campaign category for its “Outsiders Welcome” campaign, a creative combination of digital ads, paid social media ads, emails and some print. Another, in the Resource/Promotional Material — Consumer category for its Outsider Guide, an extension of the “Outsiders Welcome” campaign, a 98-page non-traditional visitor guide used by the VCB to promote the destination’s tourism offerings and the primary fulfillment piece for those expressing interest in visiting the area.
“To be recognized among the best in the state, particularly in this increasingly competitive and innovative Florida tourism industry is very exciting,” said Sean Doherty, tourism director of the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “We certainly have our industry partners to recognize and lend a thanks to as none of this would have been possible without them. I am also very proud of our VCB team and our partnership with Aqua Marketing & Communications.”
Winning submissions were selected by a panel of judges chosen from experts in the fields of tourism, travel and hospitality media. Entries were rigorously judged against specific objectives for their ability to obtain demonstrated results.
To learn more about Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach, visit PureFlorida.com. Or visit the destination on social media at @RealPureFlorida on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
