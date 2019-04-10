We already know that Punta Gorda is a culinary destination.
As Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce president John Wright tells us, “We boast a mix of 60 independently owned and operated eateries, from hot dogs and hamburgers all the way to fine dining.”
Punta Gorda has waterfronts, history, year-round sunshine, the perfect moniker—Florida’s Harborside Hometown—and, now, more food than ever to choose from, much of it being briskly delivered by third-party services such as Bite Squad, Grubhub and DoorDash.
What’s more remarkable, one out of five of its restaurants debuted within the last three years.
When restaurants close around here, they don’t stay empty for long. New owners are always eager to jump aboard what’s become a bistro boomtown.
Researchers for personal finance site WalletHub.com have a formula for identifying culinary hotspots, which they call “best foodie cities in America.”
Never mind that Punta Gorda hasn’t landed a spot on 2018’s WalletHub list. By many WalletHub measures, some of them listed below, it’s fast becoming a hotspot with a personality all its own.
High ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments. Despite popular misconception, Punta Gorda does allow fast food and chains, including Subway, Golden Corral and, soon, a massive Starbucks on U.S. 41 southbound. But full-service independents outnumber fast-food franchises by more than four to one.
Restaurant diversity. Punta Gorda restaurants have just about every ethnic and international food group covered, several of them having set a local table within the last three years.
Chef-owner Mint Holland’s Mint Asian Cuisine in Cross Trails Center combines tastes of her home country, Burma, with Thai, Vietnamese and Indian. Jenny Nguyen and husband Chef Cuong Van’s noodle shop, Pho Saigon, satisfies locals hungry for Vietnamese pho (pronounced “fuh”), or noodle soup. Toula’s, a fast-casual little Greek American café, in the heart of West Marion Avenue next to Italia at River City, now serves a variety of dishes to the downtown breakfast, lunch, dinner and takeout crowd. Isabel and Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant warms Sunloft Center with food from a family that’s run restaurants here since 1993.
Ana’s European Café, on Taylor Street, maintains the leisurely continental flavor of its predecessor, Tina’s Café & Bakery Vienna. The Belgian Monk—home of sophisticated banter, beer and Belgian-style food—has gradually expanded its food menu beyond “world-famous French Onion Soup,” savory and dessert waffles, kebaps, Belgian frites and cheese platters, to include sandwich platters and salads.
Food trucks per capita. Experiencing unprecedented food truck growth after relaxing a city mobile-vending ordinance, Punta Gorda is visited by more trucks than ever—many of them thanks to hosts Destination Powersports and Gettel. That’s where you might find the likes of Big Lemon, Frankly Dogs & More, JD’s Chuck Wagon, Little Havana Bistro, Puerto Rican Spice and Thee Purple Potato.
Farmers markets. Punta Gorda doesn’t have just the decade-old Saturday Downtown Farmers Market, voted best small market in Florida and 15th in the United States. It also boasts the year-round Punta Gorda History Park Farmers Market; the seasonal Burnt Store Marina Farmers Market, a compact affair with fewer than 20 vendors; and the seasonal American Legion Post 103 Outdoor Market.
Ice cream and frozen yogurt shops. From Simply Sweet and Island Life Yogurt, which welcome tourists to Fishermen’s Village, to Cubby’s Homemade Ice Cream & Deli on Marion Avenue and Zoet Sweet Boutique on Bermont Road (now expanded with a next-door Zoet Snack Bar), Punta Gorda is scooping more than enough delights to satisfy visitors’ sweet teeth.
Coffee and tea shops. The last year has seen more than its share of new coffee and tea establishments perking up the local scene.
Starbucks is on the way; Punta Gorda Coffee & Tea opened in Herald Court; The BEAN on 41 was taken over by local entertainer Tiki Tom Watson and his wife; even Fedora’s Cigar & Wine Bar serves coffee from 10 a.m. to noon in its new 2117 Tamiami Trail location. TnD Bakery, an all-gluten-free café on Nesbit Street, also offers a variety of coffees and teas.
Craft breweries and wineries. Many have a bucket-list wish of opening a Florida bar or brewery, and the past year has seen several in Punta Gorda follow that dream. Craft brew fans are especially relieved that Fat Point Brewing continues in business, through its alliance with Clearwater-based Big Storm Brewing Co.
Food festivals. Both in and out of season, there’s always something to do in downtown Punta Gorda, and most of it involves food and drink.
Every month, Third Thursday Wine Walk lets strollers wine-taste their way through participating downtown merchants for a $10 donation. Downtown bashes pop up often on Taylor Street, pumping out food and music in front of the Historic Charlotte County Courthouse. And both the Wine & Jazz Festival and Mindi Abair’s Wine & Music Concert will rock the lawns beside Sheraton Four Points yearly.
Punta Gorda’s WalletHub list bristles with check marks, but without incoming visitors, it couldn’t have become the foodie hub that it is.
“Visitors from Bradenton to Naples tell us we’re a perfect ‘meet-in-the-middle’ destination,” Wright said. “We’ve long tracked day trippers coming up Burnt Store Road, looking for something more ‘non-mainstream.’”
Even relatively new visitors, like the Wyvern Hotel’s co-owners, Pennsylvania business partners Ketan Vora and Bob Brier, have discovered that Punta Gorda’s potential can still be tapped.
Vora spoke for many Punta Gorda visitors when he said, “As a business traveler myself, even I feel like, wow, I need to come back, because I didn’t get to experience everything!”
