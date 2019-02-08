Punta Gorda Middle School volleyball champs

The Punta Gorda Middle School volleyball team recently won their third consecutive County championship. The team has been ranked #1 for the past 3 years and in that time have not lost a single match. They played Murdock for the championship the past two years, but this season they beat Murdock to face L.A. Ainger in the finals and finished with another County Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.