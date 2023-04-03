PUNTA GORDA — An alleged threat made at a Punta Gorda Symphony rehearsal is blamed for the abrupt cancellation of its last concert of the season Sunday.
It also caused confusion, anger and frustration for the musicians and concertgoers who wanted to say goodbye to conductor Raffaele Livio Ponti after a decade leading the 70-member orchestra.
Attendees arrived at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center only to be told the concert had been canceled at the last minute.
Instead of performing with his musicians for what was to be his final concert with the symphony, Ponti was escorted out by security guards before Punta Gorda Police were called.
“There were people with cards and flowers crying. They couldn’t understand what was going on,” Ponti told The Daily Sun. “I kept asking why was I told to leave. Why was the concert canceled? The musicians were escorted back inside to get their checks.”
Punta Gorda Symphony Chairman Michael Landsberg told The Daily Sun he didn’t hear the threat, but others did — and it was enough to shut down the concert.
“When there are 50 people on a stage and someone says they want to stab someone in the neck and have someone else twist a knife, I take it seriously,” Landsberg said. “We didn’t know if the person was making a threat or was being symbolic. We didn’t want to take any chances.”
Ponti said Landsberg heard someone might speak up during the concert and explain the musicians were told they had to audition for their jobs next season. And the board decided not to renew Ponti’s contract.
“They were afraid of the truth,” Ponti said.
Ponti said he negotiated to have his contract extended for 10 more years last year.
“I didn’t want a dime more. I just wanted more time. Instead Michael notified me the day of the contract deadline saying the board was going in a different direction. So I was going to tell everyone the truth. I wasn’t retiring; I was let go.”
Ponti said the same thing happened to symphony members on Sunday.
“These world-class musicians were given a four-day notification that they had to audition for their jobs next year,” Ponti said. “They were never all going to be on the same stage together after Sunday. Yet the concert was canceled on them.”
Landsberg confirmed musicians were asked to audition for next year’s season.
Still, Ponti and many others say they were blindsided by the changes.
“How this was done to the musicians with quicky-auditions and not allowing a farewell to maestro Ponti was very dirty,” longtime Symphony volunteer Arlene Waters said. “We want real answers and accountability.”
Landsberg said it “wasn’t a farewell concert” for Ponti.
“We offered him several opportunities to say goodbye and he canceled,” he said. “Also when Mr. Ponti came onboard 10 years ago, he made the musicians audition. So now that we have someone new coming on board, we thought the musicians should submit videos to audition.”
Ponti said he didn’t make musicians audition for their spots in the symphony.
“Ten years ago, I handpicked these musicians,” he said. “They replaced people in the symphony who played the clarinet many years ago in the high school band. They couldn’t play ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb.’”
He said he helped build “an incredible symphony” featuring members of the Boston Pops, Philadelphia Orchestra, and “big stages” of Miami, Orlando and Tampa.”
Landsberg and Executive Director Jennifer Bitner said the board decided to not renew Ponti’s contract because attendance is down and they wanted a new direction.
“After 10 years, the seats weren’t full, we weren’t making money through sold-out shows,” Landsberg said. “It’s hard to think of the Symphony as a business, but we have rent to pay, musicians to pay and we need to change what we are doing to add new experiences for our supporters.”
Bitner said she’s in talks with ballets, orchestras and veterans groups to offer a variety of concerts in new venues throughout the county.
She said 35 musicians have auditioned and another 35 are expected to try out for next season. She said musicians will be needed to serve in different capacities, such as smaller groups for a veterans concert rather than the full orchestra; and they want to perform for students in local schools.
Those seeking a refund for Sunday’s concert can call the Punta Gorda Symphony office, Bitner said. They can also receive a credit for another performance next year.
For more information, email info@PGSymphony.org or call 941-205-5996.
