89-year-old graduates with master's degree

PUNTA GORDA — Joan Donovan graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a bachelor’s degree the same year her granddaughter graduated from high school.
The 89-year-old didn’t stop there.
Last week, in a ceremony in the backyard of her Punta Gorda home, she received her master’s degree from the Southern New Hampshire University.
Because Donovan wasn’t able to attend the graduation ceremony in New Hampshire, her family and the online university brought the ceremony to her.
“Among the world’s oldest students, Joan is Southern New Hampshire University’s eldest 2022 graduate,” said Lauren Keane, associate vice president. “At the age of 89, Joan is the epitome of a lifelong learner. Her message is ‘learn everything you can, every day.’”
Donovan received a special diploma delivery, proving to the world that it is never too late to go to college, Keane said.
“They brought me balloons and had a beautiful framed diploma for me,” said Donovan, of her English and creative writing master’s degree.
Her son, Paul and his wife Jenine and grandson Max joined Donovan’s daughter Kendra and her husband, Ramone Arocho, in the celebration.
“What a surprise,” said Donovan, a native of Quincy, Massachusetts.
Donovan graduated high school at age 16 in 1950.
“At that time there were two choices for girls,” she said. “They could go to school for nursing or become a secretary. I wanted to take nursing classes, but my family didn’t have the money. So I became a secretary instead.”
Donovan married her husband, Kenneth. The couple had six children. She recalled telling him after their children graduated high school and were in college, she wanted to go to college.
“He graduated from college, my children went to college, and now it was my turn,” Donovan said. “I was 75 and decided to follow my passion of writing. Kenneth was so supportive. He was my proofreader, my cheerleader, my everything.”
When Donovan graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Kenneth held a large sign for her and had roses for her after she walked across the stage. She posed for pictures the same way her granddaughter did after receiving her diploma that same year.
The couple was together for 67 years before Kenneth Donovan died
This time, Donovan earned a 3.8 grade-point average in her master’s program.
Now, Donovan spends her days writing her autobiography along with a fictional book.
Donovan looks forward to developing her fictional character Mary, an Irish woman caught in a love triangle with an Italian man, Tony, who dabbles in the mafia. Her book is called “The Gem of Ireland’s Crown” and is set in Boston.
“It’s a comedy,” she said. “I write every day. I always enjoyed comedy. This is my passion. Writing daily is my desire to express myself through my many characters.”
As breast cancer survivor, Donovan said she’s had some ups and downs in her life, adding she is the spouse of an Army veteran, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of nine.
“I address my life and things I’ve survived and how I was meant to keep going. Something that’s so important for people to understand is it’s never too late to learn,” she said. “I was writing term papers in my 80s. I was doing research and learning everyday. It’s really, never, ever too late.”
