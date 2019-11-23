The first annual Educational Community Baby Shower was held this month at the Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition. "This was a service for at risk pregnant women and infants. Our aim is to help women have a healthy outcome for their newborn.We can serve the infant up to age 3, and we do this by connecting them with various organizations," said Magi Cooper, executive director for CCHSC. The Baby Shower was held at the Murdock Baptist Church and sponsors included: Charlotte State Bank, Publix, and Marketing Arm Limited. " We also had 15 community vendors that participated in the event offering our mothers and children various services and products. we welcome any and all people and businesses who would like to participate in next year's baby shower," said Cooper. For more information, visit www.CCHSFL.org or call 941-764-9700.