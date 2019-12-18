From left to right: Holly Faris, Bill Johnson and Michelle Della Fave will perform at Bob Hope's Christmas Gala on Dec. 20th and 21st at the Military Heritage Museum. Faris will perform as Marilyn Monroe, Phyllis Diller and Lucille Bell, while Johnson will play Hope. Michelle Della Fave was a member of the Golddigger troupe that performed in the "Dean Martin Show" and a few of Hope's USO shows.