PUNTA GORDA — For more than a century, famed comedian Bob Hope entertained troops away for the holidays.
This weekend, the Military Heritage Museum will celebrate that legacy.
Punta Gorda's Military Heritage Museum is saluting Bob Hope's Christmas Show Friday and Saturday with an estate-sanctioned Bob Hope impersonator Bill Johnson. Other performers include Holly Faris as Phyllis Diller, Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball. Former Golddigger Dancer from the Dean Martin Show and Bob Hope USO tour performer Michelle Della Fave will also be on stage.
“Not only will the show generate nonstop laughter and applause, it will touch hearts by creating the kind of nostalgia that comes with the memories of Hope and what he did for our fighting men and women,” said Isaac James, the museum's Gulf Theater manager.
Hope headlined 57 USO tours starting in 1941, and performed his final USO tour in 1990, according to USO.org.
Hope's shows allowed troops both overseas and at home "be able to have a little taste of normality," said the museum's director, Gary Butler. "It's a huge part of military heritage."
Some veterans who visit the museum actually saw Hope originally perform, Butler said. "They remember that moment when they got to take a break from conflict and go see Bob Hope."
In 1997, Hope was designated an honorary veteran for his humanitarian services to the U.S. Armed Forces by Congress, according to the Library of Congress.
Johnson got his start impersonating Hope around 2003 at a World War II reunion and is the only impersonator licensed by Hope's estate to use his material, Butler said.
Johnson first visited the museum in April.
The Bob Hope Christmas Gala goes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. Hors d'oeuvres and beverages start at 5:30 p.m. and the Bob Hope Christmas Show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased by going to www.FreedomIsntFree.org, clicking on "Gulf Theater Shows" and then clicking on "Bob Hope's Christmas Gala."
