With the big party room at Beef O’Brady’s filling up with athletes and guests, the baseball coaches brought more tables into the room to accommodate the full house who came to see the final Charlotte Sports awards ceremony of the school year.
Even with the extra tables filling the room, there were Tarpon fans lining the walls as they enjoyed a delicious meal and settled in to watch Coach Lavell Cudjo hand out the awards.
Aaron Martins walked out with two awards as he won the Coaches and Scholastic awards. Kevin Conway earned the Outstanding Hitter award and Kyle Machado was given the plaque for Outstanding Pitcher.
