PUNTA GORDA — Born Aug. 26, 1918, Katherine Johnson loved math. She helped NASA put an astronaut into orbit around Earth.
Johnson died Feb. 24, 2020.
Three years later, Punta Gorda East Elementary School first-grader Makayla Radle portrayed Johnson, the first Black women to work as a NASA scientist.
Radle is in Carmen Vaz’s class. For weeks, she and 16 other students researched African American inventors, scientists and others, memorizing their biography to perform before their peers.
During “The Experience,” a celebration of Black history, students showcased activists like Frederica Wilson, Mari Copeny, Carter Woodson; actors like Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy and Chadwick Boseman; athletes like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Venus and Serena Williams.
First-grader Colin Robishaw played the piano while impersonating Grammy winner John Legend. The song, “Hit the Road Jack” played as Case Law explained Ray Charles grew up in Florida and attended the St. Augustine School of the Blind and Deaf where studied and played piano.
In between acts, the chorus sang “We Are the World” and later did a mash up of songs “Ain’t No Maintain High Enough,” “Shout” and Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.”
The audience sang along with Victoria Lopez as she sang Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.”
Some students got out of their seats and started dancing when they heard “Apple Bottom Jeans” play. Zachary McClure wore a hat and sunglasses and spoke about how T-Pain launched a charitable foundation, “If I Could Change the World” in his hometown of Tallahassee, Florida.
Wellington Sutton showed off his James Brown moves. Brown, who was one of the first 10 inductees into the Rock Hall of Fame, sang gospel, soul and funk, Wellington told the audience.
Near the end of the show, Vaz asked students if they were ready for a surprise.
Students cheered as they heard the pounding of drums. Seconds later, the Flagettes dancers took the stage. They were followed by Miami Carol City Chiefs Drum Major Jerrell Sanders, 17, and drum major Terry Moore, 14.
The band traveled for three hours to entertain the elementary school students. Students clapped and danced as the drummers played and tuba player Jaylen Tyson, 15, did a split.
“It was an amazing day,” Vaz said to her students after the show.
Students showed projects that lined the walls leading to Vaz’s room after the performance.
“My students will all know how to do research and type on a computer before they leave elementary school,” she said. “They are writing their own non-fictional books. It’s been a great month of learning. Our students did really well today, too.”
