Drum Major Jerrell Sanders, 17, and co-drum major Terry Moore, 14, high step during the marching band performance Friday at Baker Elementary School in Punta Gorda. They were the special performers of The Experience, a Black History celebration at the school.

PUNTA GORDA — Born Aug. 26, 1918, Katherine Johnson loved math. She helped NASA put an astronaut into orbit around Earth.

Johnson died Feb. 24, 2020.


