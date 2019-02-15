Two couples, generations apart in age and world’s apart in background, have one thing in common for certain:
A point in time when they became complete. That’s a point in time, not of time. The distinction should be made clear. Such a moment has absolutely nothing to do with time.
Witness:
For Lorraine and Bill Folchi, it happened in a Bronx neighborhood when they were young teens in the 1950s.
For Jill and Chad McCrory, it happened on their first date, when they drove to New Orleans on New Year’s Eve 1996 to watch Florida play Florida State in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 1997.
It was the moment they knew they belonged together.
Lorraine was 13 years old when “I walked out of my house one day. It must have been early June. This guy was sitting on his stoop. I looked at him. I was across the street and several houses down. I said, ‘Oh, my God, look at that guy.’ My heart just went flutter-flutter.”
That guy was 15-year-old Bill, new to the neighborhood but apparently known to Lorraine.
They have been together ever since, married Aug. 11, 1962 — 56 ½ years ago.
“We do everything together,” Bill said.
Jill and Chad had known each other and worked together in Gainesville for six months before they went on their first date.
From that time, Jill said, “I never wanted to be away from him for another minute.”
What cemented that feeling was The Kiss.
“It was the kiss that you know that — it’s just so comfortable — It’s like you’ve been kissing the person your whole life,” Jill said. “It was not awkward or unfamiliar.
“It felt like we’d been through time together. It felt like he had been there with me for my whole time on Earth. I felt like from the minute I was born I was meant to be with him. Every experience I ever had, he was there.
“That’s when I realized what true love is.”
They have been married since Aug. 10, 2002, almost 40 years to the day after Bill and Lorraine. Which means both couples were making final wedding plans on the same dates four decades apart.
Bill and Lorraine went on to follow his career in the aerospace industry around the country. At one point, Bill, who has a degree in physics from Hunter College, worked in technology that helped the United States to map other countries from satellites.
“It’s been a very interesting life,” Lorraine said.
Bill is 80 now; Lorraine, 78. They live in Punta Gorda Isles and have been here since 1999. They came from Colorado, where Bill helped found company called Space Imaging. They like to go to plays, listen to jazz and play bridge. Bill is active with the Republican Party of Charlotte County.
Lorraine would have voted for John F. Kennedy for president “because he was Catholic.” She was too young. After that, “I knew I wasn’t a Democrat.” She has been a Republican ever since.
The secret, Bill said, is “finding a great woman. I would never do anything without asking her. She’s like my check. If I’m going to do something, I check with her. And she tells me: ‘No, that’s not a good idea.’”
Jill and Chad are University of Florida alumni who continue to go to the Swamp for Gators football games. Chad, 49, is a Realtor. Jill, 44, founded the McCrory Law Firm, and it has grown into one of the most prestigious in Southwest Florida.
They are active and well-known members of the community. They live in the same house they bought in Punta Gorda when they moved here in 2003. They like to cook, fish, boat, entertain friends.
“Anything we do, it’s always better together’ Chad said.
“I don’t like to do anything without him,” Jill said. “It’s not the same without him.”
It’s clear the couples complete each other. Who knows what would have happened if Lorraine hadn’t opened her front door? Who knows what would have happened if Jill and Chad hadn’t gone to the game?
But those things did happen, and their lives did come together.
It took but a moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.