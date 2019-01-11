The annual “Saturday Night Before Christmas Eve Boat Parade” was held along a four-mile stretch of canal in Punta Gorda Isles, at 6 pm, on Saturday, Dec. 22. The four-mile route began in “Santa’s Cove” on Almar Drive, and ended in the Yellowfish Lagoon, in the vicinity of Lodi Drive.
