The Charlotte County Historic Courthouse was transformed into the North Pole, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Punta Gorda. The event featured stops on the “Polar Express” throughout the building, each with an activity for kids to participate in. After completing all activities, children had a photo-op with Santa, played by Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis. The event was free, and staffed by volunteers from the Supervisor of Elections Office.
All aboard for the 'Polar Express'
- By JERRY BEARD Photographer
