Today I will become a grandmother for the third time. The third time may be a charm, but the first, second and the fourth (due in July) are all charms and will always have my heart. My father used to say “you should have grandchildren first so you can enjoy them longer.” I used to chuckle at that too. As I have mentioned before there is no love like that of a grandmother. Yes, you love your children but grandchildren are just a different level. When Arya Rose makes her debut today she will have an abundance of love and joy surrounding her. She will have a big brother, Asher, cousins galore and a Florida grandmommy that is ever so grateful for airline points. When asking my son how many cousins Arya will have it led to a discussion on first, second and third cousins or as I call it “kinship.” Growing up in a small family I didn’t have too many cousins, but the ones I had were like brothers and sisters so we were just plain “kin.” Both my children married into large families and I am thankful that my grandchildren will grow up with an abundance of cousins and people that love them because you can never have enough “kin.”
