Virginia B. Andes as a young woman; she received her degree in business education in the early 1940s from Kent State University and was hired by IBM during world war II in 1944.
PUNTA GORDA — When Virginia Andes decided to help the community, her money went far and wide in Charlotte County.
The former IBM engineer, who died in 2014, had given a generous contribution to the Charlotte Community Foundation for a clinic to provide free health care to the underserved working poor in Charlotte County.
“Were it not for Virginia, we would not be in this building,” said Karen Amador, director of donor development for the clinic who recently announced the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic received a $93,374 fund distribution from the Charlotte Community Foundation.
It costs about $80,000 a month to run the clinic, Amador said, so the latest disbursement provides for at least a month’s worth of expenses.
“We are very frugal,” she said, noting the clinic, like the Charlotte Community Foundation, are good stewards of their funding and finances.
She said Andes made it possible for the clinic to move from its trailer-like facility which offered limited services, to the full-service clinic Charlotte County residents use today.
Amador said the funds received from the Community Foundation, who Andes turned to for administration and investment of her legacy distribution, will be “used to support specific programs in the clinic, pharmacy and wellness program.”
Amador said Andes’ life “was dedicated to local health and human service programs,” adding that her “deep compassion for those less fortunate and her belief that everyone deserves the dignity of basic medical services, has resulted in thousands of lives being saved.”
Services provided by the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic helps the uninsured avoid emergency visits and hospital stays and lessens the burden of charity care for local hospitals while lowering the cost of health care for everyone, Amador noted.
In addition to Andes’ legacy distribution which comes once a year, all other donations come from private individuals and businesses to support the county’s clinic. Its doctors and specialists volunteer their time to treat those who otherwise could not afford medical procedures, and there is a free pharmacy for those who are unable to pay for their prescriptions.
The clinic also rents out space to the Millennium Physicians Group, which also helps to fund the clinic.
The clinic also serves DeSoto County residents who do not want to travel to Arcadia to its health department. The DeSoto County Health Department has space in the Andes clinic building, Amador said.
