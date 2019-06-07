The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered and are current with their shots prior to adoption, including rabies. The shelter is open Tuesdays through Wednesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Mondays. To view some of the adoptable pets, visit www.awlshelter.org.

