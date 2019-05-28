The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are micro-chipped, spayed or neutered and are current with their shots prior to adoption, including rabies. The shelter is open Tuesdays through Wednesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-10 a.m.-7 p.m.and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Mondays. To view some of the adoptable pets, visit www.awlshelter.org.

