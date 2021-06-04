H. D. and Glenda Hood

H. D. and Glenda Hood

H. D. and Glenda Hood of Punta Gorda, Florida, are celebrating 64 years of marriage on June 8, 2021. Glenda is Vice President of H & G Associates with H. D. being the President. Together they have one son Glen E. Hood of Punta Gorda.

0
0
0
0
0

Load entries