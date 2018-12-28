Jesus Loves You Ministry held its annual fundraiser auction, on Friday, Dec. 7, at the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda. A catered dinner was served and auctioneer Phil Wilson performed for an estimated 130 people, using his skills to bring total monies raised to nearly $5,000. Jesus Loves You Ministry is the only Mobile Outreach Program for the Homeless in Charlotte County, including those homeless coming out of jail or prison and/or those who may be suffering from substance and mental health
issues. To donate or volunteer go to www.jesuslovesyouministryinc.com or call 941-661-8117.
