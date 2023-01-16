Latanya Anderson

Latanya Anderson, left, waves along with Zelda Smith on Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Punta Gorda. The pair were on the 2023 MLK Parade and Rally Committee.

PUNTA GORDA — Melody Washington was Charlotte County's first African American correctional officer, rising through the ranks to lieutenant.  

On Monday, the 68-year-old lifelong Punta Gorda resident and community advocate served as grand marshal of the 30th annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and Celebration.


Jordan Simpson

Jordan Simpson, 15, left, practices with the Charlotte High School Guard on Monday to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. during a Punta Gorda parade. 
Grand Marshal

Andriah Washington, left, and her grandmother, parade grand marshal Melody Washington, ride together in the parade celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. 
Raina Coleman

Raina Coleman and Elizabeth Sease represent Bethel A.M.E. Church in Punta Gorda during the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. parade held Monday. 
Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors

Members of the Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors give away beads to parade-goers. They have been part of the parade for more than a decade.

