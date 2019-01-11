About 50 kayakers came out to celebrate the season with their decorated and lighted kayaks. After meeting at the Isles Yacht Club they made their way throughout the canals in true Christmas spirit. This annual event started about 17 years ago and draws a host of those loving to paddle.
