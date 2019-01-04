The Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw will begin Jan. 14, as Plein Air artists canvas the surrounding streets of the Visual Arts Center to find the perfect setting to begin their work. During the paint-out, artists will have just 3.5 hours (8:30 a.m. — noon) to paint or draw picturesque Punta Gorda in a fun and friendly Plein Air paint-out. Look for the colorful balloons to mark where our artists will be painting, so you don’t miss out on the action.
Collector’s Preview Luncheon
A Collector’s Preview will begin at 1 p.m. in the Main Gallery directly following the paint-out. The public and members of the media are welcome to attend a meet and greet with participating artists and preview the freshly finished, still wet paintings. A sandwich buffet will be available for artists and visitors for $10 per person. We encourage those buying lunch to pre-order at www.visualartcenter.org. The 2018 Annual Punta Gorda Quickdraw is presented by the Visual Arts Center and the Peace River Painters Plein Air group.
Call to Artists
This is a fun and friendly competition open to 50 artists. Our sponsors provide awards for $300 First Prize, $200 Second Prize and $100 Third Prize plus Merit for best non-oil medium, Merit for best architectural subject, and Merit for best use of light. There will also be a Best of Show award for the combined Annual Show and Quickdraw paintings. Master plein air painter Dan Graziano will judge the show after his oil painting workshop Jan. 12-13 at the VAC., as well as a live oil painting demonstration Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. to get things started. For more information and to register, visit visualartcenter.org.
