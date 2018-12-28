Another Christmas has come and gone and some have already started shopping for next year. I used to be one of “those people” looking for the best deal on wrapping paper, ribbon, and gift tags. I love a good bargain, in fact, I rarely and I mean rarely pay full price for anything. You can find a load of coupons in the bottom of my purse or inside my wallet making it hard to zip. I love to hear the sales associate tell me how much I saved on my purchase. January is the best time for find bargains on linens, bedding, towels and of course gym memberships. Gym memberships are probably the only thing you cannot find on Amazon (although I am sure they have tried). So if you are planning on getting ahead of your 2019 Christmas shopping, or finishing up your 2018 Christmas shopping start with the adorable shops in downtown Punta Gorda. You will always find something unique, innovative and personal. Tuesday will mark a new year, new beginnings and new resolutions. Next week’s edition will include some of Punta Gorda’s familiar faces and their personal resolutions. Until then, have a safe and happy New Year!
