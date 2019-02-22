On Wednesday, Feb. 13 the Visual Arts Center held Anything But Canvas paint night. The wine and art evening adventure began with a glass of wine at 6 p.m. and ended before 9 p.m. with a finished custom-painted tote bag. Along with an evening of painting, there was also a pottery class for those who chose to work with pottery. For more information about the Visual Arts Center contact them at visualartcenter.org or 941-639-8810.
