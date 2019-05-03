This only happens once a year in Punta Gorda. Aristotle Zenobia Sunshine’s Museum of Natural, Technological and Sociological Wonders is concluding its 2018-2019 world tour right here. The show is comprised of the most amazing Infotainment, Educational and Humorous exhibits/art work that you have ever seen, or even heard about. The last previous viewing in this area was at the Punta Gorda Visual Arts Center in January 2018. The current expanded exhibit includes 20 new shadow boxes never before seen in Florida. Described by one visitor as a “Love Letter to Creativity,” you should not miss this experience. Leave yourself plenty of time to savor the exhibit, if you are like most people, you will want to stay a while. The exhibition will be May 1-30, in the Corridor Gallery of the Florida Gulf Coast University’s Herald Court Center located at 117 Herald Court Center, Suite 211.
Meet the curator Tuesdays May 7, 14, 21, 28 from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Punta Gorda monthly Wine Walk Thursday May 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information contact Stevensunshinehutchins@gmail.com or call 941-621-4899.
