VENICE — Fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty on Sunday, July 4, shortly after 9 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day.
The free show will last an estimated 30 minutes.
The South Jetty and Jetty Jack’s concessions will be closed for safety July 3-4 but the fireworks display may be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as from other locations around Venice.
Venice City Hall will be closed Monday, July 5, for the observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on July 5, however. Residents are reminded to have all materials to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of a utilities service emergency, such as a water-line break, call 941-486-2770. This line is for emergencies only.
City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day, including:
• Sarasota County Government offices
• the Sarasota County Area Transit administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window
• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities
• the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County
• the chemical collection centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, and 250 South Jackson Road, Venice.
• the administration offices at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road will be closed.
Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and remain on the regular pickup schedule. Residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.
The Central County Landfill and the Citizens' Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open.
SCAT bus and SCAT Plus service, OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours.
