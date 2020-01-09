VENICE - About a dozen people gathered Thursday evening at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library as a part of the monthly Venice Peace Project.

The group sat in silence starting at 5:15 p.m. inside a dimly lit conference room as they do throughout the year. 

One bumper sticker on a car stated "I'm already against the next war." 

The Venice Peace Project website states its mission "is to promote and inspire peace in our hearts, peace in our community and peace in the world."

Its website is at www.venicepeaceproject.org

