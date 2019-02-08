Everyone knows American Made as the band that brings the party.
Few know the local group also brings a lot of heart.
They have brought their lively brand of rock ‘n roll from the 1960s to the 1980s to benefits that have raised funds for everything from Toys for Tots, to cancer patients, to veterans, to the Charlotte High School band.
Their most recent community effort was aimed at helping homeless students at Charlotte County schools. The band decided to lend a hand after Donna Gossett, the band’s manager and wife of frontman Kevin Gossett, read about the problem in the newspaper.
“We didn’t know the problem existed,” Donna said. “We didn’t know there were that many kids.”
“I was blown away,” Kevin said.
The plan was to adopt 10 students as part of a Christmas gift campaign of the Homeless Education Project. The response was so overwhelming, they ended up sponsoring 40 students.
“What a great feeling,” Kevin said. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”
“Every kid got a minimum of five gifts,” Donna said. “It was just very cool.”
“When Donna first brought it to us and said, ‘I think this is what we should do,’ we were in right away. We didn’t even have to think about it.”
American Made, in its eighth year, is made up of Kevin Gossett, Art Lodi on bass; Dan Gragulski on guitar, Paul Evers, on drums, and Jim Owen on keyboard.
“To use a talent to raise money to help other people is so worthwhile,” Kevin said. “It made us feel 10 times better to be able to give back.”
When American Made was formed, the idea behind it was simply to play music. Music, not giving back, was the point. No one gave much thought to community involvement.
But over the years, American Made became something more than a happy-go-lucky music show. It became part of the community.
Maybe that was inevitable because Punta Gorda is heart and soul for Kevin and Donna. They could not ignore what was going on around them, and they knew the band could be a vehicle for something bigger than a fun time at the Downtown Bash.
So, when Charlotte County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Wilson was killed in the line of duty in 2013, American Made played two benefits for his family. When the Charlotte High School band needed musical instruments, American Made was there in 2015 and again in 2018. When Charlotte County schools spokesman Mike Riley was roasted to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, American Made took the stage.
“When Donna comes up with charities for us to help, we vote on it,” Kevin said. “There is no leader of the band. We all put in the same. We all get out the same. The thing about this band is, we don’t do this for a living. This is our hobby. People golf, they fly model airplanes. We do this because we enjoy it. We love what we do.”
And they do it with heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.