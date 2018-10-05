Bank donates to Meals on Wheels

Alyson Burch, right, manager of the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, helps display an oversized check representing a $307 donation the bank made to Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County. Joining Alyson in the presentation are, from left, Personal Banker Melissa Hays and Meals on Wheels representatives Teresa Desquin, board president, and Debbie Amraral, marketing coordinator. The bank’s donation came through its “Casual for a Cause” program, in which bank employees contribute for the privilege of wearing jeans on Fridays. Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County is a nonprofit community service program dedicated to ending hunger and promoting independence for the elderly.
