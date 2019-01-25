On Saturday, Jan. 12, Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue hosted a Big Bonz event at Tiki Bar at Four Points Sheraton. Dogs of all types and sizes enjoyed the day. There was music, various vendors, dogs available for adoption, as well as an obstacle course demonstration to entertain the folks who attended.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.