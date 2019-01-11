LLI (Lifelong Learning Institute) housed on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda begins 2019 with a new class schedule, fun and interesting day trips and informative “Behind the Notes” with Maestro Ponti.
The first class on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. entices us to learn about the “Labryinths in Florida.” Lucy Tobias, a travel journalist and author, will share “some of the 98 most intriguing” ones.
The ever-popular LLI instructor and Professor Emeritus at the University of Vermont, Gene Laber, will begin his six-week class of “Contemporary Economic Issues: Shifts in the Economic Landscape” on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 1:00 p.m.
Coty Keller, active ecologist and Florida Master Naturalist, will wrap up the first week with a one-session class on “Local Solutions to our Water Quality Crises” on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m.
“Behind the Notes” continues on Jan. 11 and 25 at 4 p.m. in the campus auditorium. Each session includes different topics of discussion on composers, conductors, and compositions – enjoy an up-close and personal hour and a half with Maestro Raffaele Ponti of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.
The day trips continue on Jan. 30, Feb. 26 – 28, and March 26. The January and February trips are full but there is a waiting list.
Complete details and registration information is available on the LLI website: lifelonglearning-charlotte.org and from the LLI campus office at 941-637-3533. Copies of the printed catalog are also available upon request to the office.
