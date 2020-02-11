PORT CHARLOTTE — In celebration of Black History Month, book publisher James Abraham will be giving several free lectures at various venues in Charlotte County through Feb. 28.
A history graduate of Oberlin College and former journalist, Abraham has lectured extensively on history, popular culture, and aspects of writing and publishing.
“I majored in history, I publish books on history, and I have a big mouth,” Abraham said. “Last year I produced a four-week lecture series during Black History Month at FGCU’s Punta Gorda campus. The class was so well-received that we still meet weekly, although we’ve moved to the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building.”
Today, he will present “Black Hopes, Blue Skies.” The discussion will highlight the first black fighter pilot group in United States history, flown by the Tuskegee airmen. Attendees will learn about this group’s important place in American military history. The lecture is planned from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-575-9002. The event is free and open to the public.
“I’ll be talking about folks many people know, like Frederick Douglass and the Tuskegee Airmen, and not not-so-well-known figures like Marcus Garvey or the Harlem Hellfighters,” Abraham said. “My goal is not to convince folks that one race is greater or that one race bears guilt, but rather to show that in the pluralistic, multicultural society, (span) American history is much bigger than the story many of us were led to believe.”
On Feb. 27, Abraham will present “The Bailey Brothers, Bronze Warriors for Freedom.”
“This Punta Gorda military tale lay buried for years, until reporters from the Charlotte Sun unearthed the story of the fighting Bailey brothers, seven black siblings from Punta Gorda’s east side who served in America’s wars.” Abraham said. “Their story lost and found speaks to the dichotomy of fighting for a country that often fights its people of color.”
The discussion will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.at the Charlotte County Democrats office located at 3596 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. It is free and open to the pubic. For more information, call 941-764-8440.
On Feb. 28, Abraham will present “A Call to Arms: Black Americans and the Military.” The discussion will be about black military contributions from the Revolutionary War to modern conflicts. The presentation will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, call 941-575-9002.
