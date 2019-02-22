Let’s cut right through the knife jokes.
You know, like how Sam Harris is at the cutting edge of his art. Or like Harris needs sharp wits to pursue his lifelong passion.
Getting to the point, Harris is a blade-maker. He fashions all manner of custom knives, letter openers, carving sets – items that are “functional, meant to be used.” Usable art, he defines on his website, is an “item that is attractive, interesting, and functional, not just something to hang on the wall and observe in passing.”
That his very practical items also function as very pretty eye candy is a bonus. The primary source of his creative energy is his art will make you remember him whenever you go to open a letter or butterfly a steak.
“My parents had a little mom-and-pop grocery store in Thomaston, Ga.,” Harris said, recalling how he carved out an interest in knives. “All these old guys used to come over there and sit around and talk, and drink Cokes, and whittle.”
He was about 6 at the time, and “I watched them whittle and thought, ‘That’s no fun, just whittling.’ I started carving.
“Knives kind of fascinated me. So, I started carving knives out of wood and eventually graduated.”
If there’s such a thing as a stereotype of an artisan – old Geppetto carving shapes or a Ninja forging weapons of silent destruction – Sam is not it. He’s a block of a man, 70 years old, a retired Delta Air Lines pilot and Air Force veteran who took part in the evacuation of Saigon during Vietnam.
He and his wife, Judith, a community activist, live in Punta Gorda. They’ve been here about 20 years. He still sees himself as “just a good old boy from the South, no matter where I have traveled, who I have met, or where I have lived.”
He is a member of Sea Grape Gallery, the Downtown Punta Gorda gallery that serves as a co-op for local artists. He prefers custom work but also exhibits in other galleries both locally and in other parts of the country. Prices range from $39 to $325.
“Fortunately, a few art gallery owners saw as I did that tools can also be artistic,” he said.
His knives are made from high-quality stainless steel as well as high-carbon and Damascus steel. He no longer forges his own blades, but he carves the handles, guards and pommels from several kinds of materials, including semi-precious stones, minerals, wood and deer antlers. No, he doesn’t cull the herd to support his handle stock.
Bambi is safe from Sam Harris’ hand.
One piece he had with him at Sea Grape, where he has been affiliated for about five years, is a letter opener with a handle made of gold-veined jasper. It’s not yet been polished; it’s astonishing anyway. Another is a cheese cutter with a handle made of jasper and Mother of Pearl.
One of his pieces on display is a combination paper weight and letter opener. It’s a sword with a black-veined jasper handle, and it’s buried in a stone. It’s called Excalibur. You don’t have to be named Arthur to remove it. You just need to remove $199 from your wallet.
“There’s no trick to taking it out,” Harris laughed.
He never works on one piece from start to finish. His cutlery is in various stages of completion. If he did work on one piece exclusively from start to finish, it would take him about a week.
The inspiration for his designs begins at “2 a.m., when I’m lying in bed thinking about what I can do next.”
The work itself does more than keep his mind occupied.
“When you’re polishing steel and using a 2,000-rpm buffer, you’ve got to concentrate. You can’t be thinking about something else. So, it’s therapy. It’s a way to relax.
“You put all the stuff together and rough it out, and then grind it down, polish it out, and it comes out looking nice.”
Why, it’s worthy of being hung on a wall. Of course, then you’d never be able to cut your steak.
Harris has a website, www.artonthecuttingedge.com, and a phone number, 941-626-0552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.