If you missed last week’s Block Party you missed a P A R T Y! People came out in droves to hear all the great music spread throughout town. I arrived just in time to finish listening to Garry & Kerri and waited patiently for one of my favorites, American Made. They sure know how to get a crowd on their feet and dance in the street. And they are genuinely great people! If you missed the headliner, the Drifters, then you missed quite a show. “Under the Boardwalk, “ “This Magic Moment” and “Save the Last Dance for Me” are some of my favorites. People ask how do you know who they are? Well, I grew up with a family that loved music and loved dancing and those memories are some of the best that I have from my childhood. So if you don’t know who the Drifters are then look them up, plug in some headphones and enjoy. The evening would not have been complete without music from the Boogiemen, a local favorite that never disappoints.
A huge shout out to the Block Party committee who work tirelessly year round I am sure to put on the party of the year. You guys sure know how to throw a party! Already looking forward to next year.
