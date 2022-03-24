PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Airport Commissioner James Walker Herston was arrested Thursday, accused of falsifying election documents among other charges, according to the State Attorney's Office.
Herston, who serves as authority vice chair, was elected as a board member representing District 5. He is accused of misrepresenting himself to voters, claiming he lived in District 5 when he did not.
The bylaws of the Airport Authority require each commissioner to reside in the district where they seek election for at least six months immediately before the time of qualification to run for the seat.
The Airport Authority consists of five members — one representing each district in Charlotte County — and oversees the Punta Gorda Airport.
The State Attorney's office alleges that Herston never lived in District 5.
Authority Chair Rob Hancik told The Daily Sun that it "is not an airport issue at this time."
"Until this thing unfolds, it’s an election thing," he said.
Airport Communications Director Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun the airport will not be making a statement at this time.
Following an investigation by the State Attorney’s Office, Herston was charged with one count each of unauthorized or unlawful acts related to driver’s license or identification card and criminal use of personal identification information.
Both are third-degree felonies. He was also charged with two counts of perjury, both first-degree misdemeanors.
“Anyone holding a public office must follow the law and maintain public confidence in their role in the community, to do anything less is to erode public trust in the political process," said State Attorney Amira Fox. "Election rules and State laws are in place to assure the political system is just and fair."
Herston is being held at Charlotte County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Claudette Smith told The Daily Sun the State Attorney's Office conducted the investigation.
"The only involvement CCSO had was his arrest on the SAO warrant," she added.
He will appear in court on a first appearance Friday.
