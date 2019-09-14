PUNTA GORDA — It’s not just another brick in the street.

The city of Punta Gorda hosted a Historic Street Bricking event Saturday on Goldstein Street between Marion and Olympia avenues. Roughly 25 people laid 9,916 bricks that morning in just three hours, according to Dave Meyers, a traffic control technician for the City of Punta Gorda.

“They were hustling,” Meyers said.

By noon, a crew of city employees were laying down sand to lock the bricks into place.

Street Bricking Parties aren’t new to Punta Gorda, and started in 2000, according to City of Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert.

“Asphalt doesn’t last as long as bricks do,” Meyers said. “Plus, it fits in with the city.”

With Saturday’s addition, there are now roughly 159,786 bricks for Goldstein Street, Reichert told the Sun earlier this week.

Meyers expects the next bricking party to take place October 2020, with Sullivan Street next on the list.

