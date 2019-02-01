As a man with a huge smile approached pushing a wheelbarrow full of colorful blooms, I knew that this had to be Alan Schulman. He was the man who found wick in the meandering garden that is part of the Punta Gorda History Park, a secret garden which had become downtrodden and overgrown with weeds.
The History Park on Shreve Street is the home of several historic buildings and structures (see below) saved from demolition or destruction that were moved there starting in 1999 by the Punta Gorda Historical Society. It is situated in a nine-acre grove of trees with a winding pathway adorned with many native Florida plants and a fountain said to have been on the grounds of the long-gone Hotel Charlotte Harbor. Now thanks to Alan and Barbara Schulman and many other volunteers, the park is coming to life with new colorful flowers (many of them annuals — more on that later) and many older plantings that had been lost to time and neglect.
Alan Schulman told us, “I love to plant. Barbara and I do this back in Chicago. But here, we live in a condo. I could only have pots on the lanai. No dirt. We came across this park and went through it many times. I said to myself it looks like there used to be something here. I saw all the infrastructure, a watering system, flower beds, all abandoned covered with weeds. Here was my opportunity to play in the dirt.”
And so, in October or November of last year, he called up the Historical Society and asked to speak to someone who knew something about the gardens. “I met Margaret Bogardus (President of the Historical Society). She explained how the Historical Society owned and cared for the Park and the historic buildings there.” Schulman told Bogardus how he just loved to plant, “play in the dirt.” He asked if he could plant a few flowers. She told Schulman that the Society had no money for new plantings. He indicated that he was willing to purchase the plants and supply the labor. Bogardus encouraged him to go ahead. It was like giving an artist an empty canvas.
The Schulmans, with the help of members of the Master Gardeners Club, the Punta Gorda Historical Society, and friends and neighbors they have recruited, first worked on the garden revival last year, planting, not just a few, but hundreds of annuals in the original flower beds. Why annuals? Barbara Schulman explained “Alan wanted instant gratification. We’re only here for part of the year, and we’re used to a short season, being from the north, and used to the color of annuals.” Schulman has heard year-round Punta Gordans objections to annuals concerned that will die but points out that these blooms provide additional and very vivid color when visitors and seasonal residents are here.
This year the Schulmans and volunteers have placed more than 25 varieties of annuals in the park among them impatiens, daisies, lantana, begonias, kalanchoe, as well as some perennials like bromeliads. In the process, they have also begun to bring back many of the original perennials, including hibiscus in the Harry Goulding garden to the right of the cigar cottage. (Goulding, a renowned hibiscus hybridizer planted many varieties throughout Punta Gorda. The park had many of his hybrids.) “It’s unbelievable. We’re discovering dozens of varieties,” Schulman said, “we’re pruning back old bushes, which promotes new growth from the bottom, feeding and watering them.”
Schulman, who arrived in Punta Gorda in 2010, was originally drawn here to fish and is still a member of the Punta Gorda Isles fishing club in addition to his work in the garden, he is still running an international business called the Basement Watchdog. He continues to seek volunteers for help with the gardens.
Volunteer gardeners and helpers have gradually come. Some of the helpers were here before the Schulmans, like Bob Bodar. Schulman points to Bodar as his primary partner in this venture. A snowbird from Michigan, Bodar “blows the leaves and knows irrigation and understands the system here. He can find pieces of the irrigation system when needed and fix the water access.” Some have come serendipitously like Jackie Zimmerman, who “loves to weed,” and Mary McHugh. Many others have been recruited by Schulman including John Hoder, a neighbor, who was preparing a plot for bromeliad plants during our visit and master gardeners who Schulman coaxed to join his effort at a meeting of their club. In fact, he is eager to put a rake or shovel in the hands of any others who may want to work at the park.
Two other nature-loving volunteers also discovered the park and have helped resuscitate the butterfly garden near the Price House. Debbie Dumond first came to the park for a Bird Walk and found the remnants of a butterfly garden in “a complete disaster.” “My friend Olivia Scott and I decided to work on bringing it back,” she said, noting that “It’s been pretty much the two of us and a work day with the Peace River Butterfly Society.” Other help came from Keep Charlotte Beautiful in the form of two $500 grants for mulch and other materials and now Debbie notes “the garden is in good shape.” She points to a few monarch butterflies fluttering around the milkweed plants that came from a contribution from Joanie Thompson.
The lovely gated garden at the entrance to the History Park is maintained by the Punta Gorda Garden Club, Margaret Bogardus told us, noting that club volunteers also recently installed 50 pounds of mulch at the park. She also credited the Club for their work in keeping up the garden next to the Punta Gorda Woman’s Club also owned and run by the Historical Society. She noted that the community garden neighboring the History Park, is not managed by the Society, but by volunteers of Team Punta Gorda.
To volunteer for either garden maintenance or to help with in any way at the park, contact Alan Schulman (for gardening) at alanfish14@gmail.com or for all historical society activities Margaret Bogardus at pghs118@centurylink.net or call the Punta Gorda Historical Society at 941-639-1887.
“When a thing is wick, it has a light around it
Maybe not a light that you can see
But hiding down below a spark’s asleep inside it
Waiting for the right time to be seen.”
From the Secret Garden
