BURNT STORE — Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance handed Robert Hancik a piece of the blue ribbon from the $5 million Station 5 opening celebration.
"We've needed this fire station for 20 years," said Hancik, president of Burnt Store Lakes Property Association. "There are about 2,000 residents in 700 homes who welcome this fire station. This is a benefit to us as it changes the fire ratings for our homeowner's insurance."
County Commissioner Bill Truex agreed, saying the new fire station also offers a quicker response time to residents along Burnt Store Road.
He said the new fire station, 15200 Burnt Store Road, is an asset to the community. He said it's incumbent on the Charlotte County Commission and emergency management to serve the people in the community and provide the "best apparatus, best living quarters, best facilities and the best leaders."
"I have seen through two storms as a County Commission how our teams work together," he said. "That's not just public safety, that's not just our firefighters and our sheriff's department, it's every single director and all their staff that pulls together to do this."
He said without facilities like the new fire station, which replaces the old one that was "pieced together" on Burnt Store Road, the department can't recover as quickly.
"We are seeing that today how quickly we are coming and how different that was from (hurricanes) Charley and Irma if you were around for those hurricanes," he said. "This building is hurricane hardened. It's been tested. It's resilient, like our people."
Despite supply chain and staffing issues that impacted construction, the building which was designed and engineered by Wilder Architecture, Inc., was completed on time and turned over by Wharton-Smith, Inc. to the county in July.
It survived Hurricane Ian with a small leak near the bathroom and the kitchen hood flying into the nearby field. Firefighters grabbed the slightly dented hood and put it back in place after the storm.
Then as soon as the high winds died down and the doors "reopened" as Hurricane Ian passed through the area, firefighters were immediately able to respond to calls in the area, said Jason Fair, fire chief and Public Safety director.
Fair welcomed guests to tour the new fire station.
The next new fire station is slated for for the Tuckers Grade in Punta Gorda and Interstate 75 area, according to Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire EMS spokesperson. The county has 16 fire stations and one temporary building in Babcock Ranch.
"There will be several fire stations by the time the Babcock Ranch area is built out," Dunn said.
