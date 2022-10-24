Station 5

Dignitaries, construction and engineering crews cut the ribbon at newly built Station 5 in the Burnt Store neighborhood.

BURNT STORE — Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance handed Robert Hancik a piece of the blue ribbon from the $5 million Station 5 opening celebration.

"We've needed this fire station for 20 years," said Hancik, president of Burnt Store Lakes Property Association. "There are about 2,000 residents in 700 homes who welcome this fire station. This is a benefit to us as it changes the fire ratings for our homeowner's insurance."


