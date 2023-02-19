Richard Hancik

Longtime Burnt Store resident Robert Hancik addresses members of the Charlotte County and Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church Friday about proposed changes to Burnt Store Road near his neighborhood. 

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PUNTA GORDA — Residents from Burnt Store Marina and nearby neighborhoods expressed strong opposition to a Florida Department of Transportation proposal for changes to Burnt Store Road.

At the joint Charlotte County-Punta Gorda and Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting in Punta Gorda Friday, more than 15 residents asked members to revise the plan to create a "protected" U-turn on Burnt Store Road just before the Lee County line. 


