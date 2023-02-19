Longtime Burnt Store resident Robert Hancik addresses members of the Charlotte County and Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church Friday about proposed changes to Burnt Store Road near his neighborhood.
PUNTA GORDA — Residents from Burnt Store Marina and nearby neighborhoods expressed strong opposition to a Florida Department of Transportation proposal for changes to Burnt Store Road.
At the joint Charlotte County-Punta Gorda and Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting in Punta Gorda Friday, more than 15 residents asked members to revise the plan to create a "protected" U-turn on Burnt Store Road just before the Lee County line.
Some in the audience applauded residents at the packed Burnt Store Road Presbyterian Church meeting hall who suggested the state install a traffic light on Burnt Store Road instead of a U-turn near Vincent Avenue and Burnt Store Road, which many in the crowd don't think will be safe.
Longtime resident Robert Hancik explained there might be other alternatives, including a roundabout — or traffic circle — as an access point for motorists. It would slow down speeders on what a few residents called "a super highway."
Residents mentioned there are more than 10,000 residential units either approved or pending along the Burnt Store Road corridor. New growth means more vehicles, which makes it more dangerous, many argued.
Resident Joe Blais asked the MPO, FDOT, Charlotte County commissioners and the Punta Gorda City Council to work together on a solution and to listen to the people's suggestions.
One resident said a solution might include a special taxing district for residents to help pay for much-needed road improvements.
Residents said the current volume of traffic — not to mention speeders — makes exiting their communities that border Burnt Store Road extremely dangerous. Some said if a U-turn is added instead of a traffic signal, many motorists will avoid it by driving through the side roads in their community instead.
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he takes his son to soccer games using Burnt Store Road, and the traffic is heavier than when he used it to travel to work in Cape Coral years ago. He agreed with residents' concerns about safety and speeding.
After the meeting, Charlotte County MPO Director D'Juan L. Harris told The Daily Sun an example of a protected U-turn like the one proposed by the state is on Zemel Road in Punta Gorda. It's near a newly approved 1,000-unit project by Maronda Homes on Zemel Road with an intersection point on Burnt Store.
Harris said Lee County is designing the access point plan that will impact Burnt Store Road residents. The planning begins in July.
"There were many emails that came in online from residents that will also be considered by the planners," he said. "All alternative designs will be considered. This is still at the early stages of design of where to put an access point on that class of road."
Harris said the residents' comments will be added to the minutes that will considered for approval by the Charlotte County MPO on March 20.
In other business:
FDOT is having a public outreach meeting to explain improvements along a 40-mile stretch of I-75 in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The Southwest Connect I-75 North Corridor runs from State Road 777 (River Road) in Sarasota County to north of Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County. The meeting is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Realtor Association of Sarasota & Manatee, 2320 Cattlemen Road in Sarasota. The plan on the website includes a virtual tour.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.