Fishermen’s Village Marina is a neighborhood, except that its house lots are 111 slips.
Transient boaters come and go, about 50 snowbirds live aboard during season, and a dozen boaters live there year-round.
While docked, they have the perks of a gated community, including new pavers and landscaping; a pool, barbecue grill and shuffleboard court; electricity; water; cable; wifi; 24-hour security; free parking; yellow loaner bikes; daily trash pickup; “honey-wagon” pump-outs; a fuel dock open seven days a week; mail delivery; and a dedicated, good-natured staff who know boats like nobody’s business.
Overseeing it all from the helm of a dockside office is Harbormaster Ron Schebil, who can’t remember when he hasn’t had or been around boats. Schebil now manages a marina full of them, handling everything from financials and maintenance to the Village’s New Year’s Eve midnight fireworks show, with the help of seven staff members including dockmaster Chris Frank.
Schebil and his team help dock boats, pump fuel, show boaters the marina ropes and make sure every detail of life there goes swimmingly.
In 35 years in law enforcement — including 16 years, four elected terms, as sheriff of Washtenaw County, Michigan — Schebil was shot at and did some shooting of his own, resolved a hostage crisis on the eve of retirement, and got SWAT training that he’s not likely to use.
Hurricanes are his worst-case scenarios these days.
“A hurricane, any major tropical storm, is no fun for a harbormaster,” he said. “My first hurricane was Irma. We spent three days preparing for Dorian.”
We stepped out of his office and found two of his colleagues already busy with the day’s work. Mike Smith was buzz-cutting the dockside shrubbery when we stopped to chat with him and fellow dockhand Lisa Hettinger, a former Massachusetts police officer with the accent to prove it. Mike’s wife, Dawn, is a master gardener, and he knew exactly what he was doing with those hedge trimmers.
“Now you can see the dock again,” he remarked.
We sat down together at the marina’s so-called Table of Knowledge, where marina neighbors gather to solve the world’s problems at the yacht basin.
“A point of interest,” Schebil offered solemnly, “is our varied careers, and how we all ended up doing this.”
“Mike’s got a good one,” Hettinger piped up. “Poop to poop!”
In other words, Mike Smith spent 40 years with Waste Management, Inc. in the Chicago area and now handles, among diverse jobs around the marina, sewage pump-outs that can take a half-day during season.
“I started as a garbage man and was running transfer stations by the time I retired,” he said. “I lived right on the Chain O’Lakes on the Illinois-Wisconsin border, so I always had boats.
“I came to work here because these are good people. We have a lot of fun. And it gets me out of the house and gives me something to do, with a hundred-million-dollar view. I’m officially called a dock attendant.”
“Mike’s a jack-of-all-trades,” Hettinger clarified. “He does everything.”
“Sweep the floor, take care of the pool, any little projects that need to be done, prepare for storms, it doesn’t matter,” said Mike. “And we all take turns with the pump-outs. The early guy picks up garbage, the late guy does pump-outs. Either way, it doesn’t bother me. No more sense of smell.”
He turned to Hettinger and prompted, “You were the first woman to work around the docks, weren’t you?”
She laughed. “Yeah, when people see me, they say, ‘The women are in charge today!’”
Hettinger grew up on the bicep of Cape Cod, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on the water, in a family with boats, among fishermen and lobstermen who all had boats.
After a career in the Air Force, she and her husband returned to Mashpee, Massachusetts, where she took a job as a police officer, served as school resource officer and was a sexual assault investigator with the domestic violence unit.
“People think of the Cape as a quiet little vacationland, but we were dealing with some serious problems down there,” she said.
“I didn’t want anything to do with police work, not even security, when I got out of it. When we all talk about why we came here to work, I’ve always been around the water. I came here and talked with the former dockmaster. I told him that, for retirement, I wanted to either work in a marina or drive a beer truck. So, here I am.”
She, too, does a little of everything: pump-outs, office work, cleaning the pool.
“It’s great working with Mike,” she said. “He can’t sit still, so he does everything! It’s better to let Mike do the pump-outs, because he’s got no sense of smell.”
“The thing I missed most from the force was the camaraderie,” Hettinger added. “We have that here.”
***
Ron Schebil recently announced plans to retire (again) as of Nov. 1 and turn over the docks to Chris Frank as acting harbormaster until a replacement is chosen.
Schebil’s reason is perfectly understandable. He has a new job to do, and he brightens visibly when he talks about it.
The other day, he took his only grandson, Brayden, out on the boat that Schebil rarely gets enough time on.
“He looked at me, and I looked at him, and I knew what I had to do: start making memories with him before he thinks adults are stupid. And teach him everything his parents won’t.
“That’s a grandfather’s job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.