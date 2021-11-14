New Culver's set for Punta Gorda

A Culver’s restaurant is being proposed for Jones Loop Road. 

MURDOCK - The engineers for owners Gerald and K. Keesling have submitted plans for a new Culver's restaurant at 26440 Jones Loop Road.

Applicant Seminole Dirt Holdings LLC applied on Nov. 5 to build a 4,190-square-foot restaurant with 86 seats indoors and 12 seats outdoors with a drive-through window.

The location is near the Interstate 75 interchange, next to the Wawa gas station.

The 1.3-acre site is already zoned commercial general.

The applicant applied to Charlotte County planning staff for evaluation of zoning, traffic, storm water systems, fire, health and other regulatory requirements. 

Culver's is a fast food company based in Wisconsin.

