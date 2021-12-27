PUNTA GORDA — It’s been a year and a half’s wait, but the former Trattoria Limoncello, later La Fiorentina owned by Nick and Sue Randall, has reopened.
You won’t recognize the place. In fact, it’s starting to look the way the Randalls apparently wanted it to look in the first place — a much lower-frills eatery than the upscale La Fiorentina and the sort of place you can relax with a brew and a beefsteak.
“This is more what I’d envisioned five years ago when we first bought the property,” Sue Randall said.
An expanded bar went in during the pandemic. However, the Randalls said, the bar is a temporary structure holding eight customers.
“We decided we couldn’t open as a tavern without a bar, so we ordered two temporary ones,” Sue Randall explained. “But it works. When I walked in at 4 o’clock and there were eight people already at the bar, I said, ‘Wow!’”
The official bar, to be built over the summer, will hold 16 and extend through the dining room, much like that at the Randalls’ Village Fish Market.
Outside, a walled and covered courtyard will create an outdoor bug-free zone.
In an apron since he was 13, Tamiami Tavern’s Buffalo-born, Cordon Bleu-trained chef, Ryan Spaulding, has done everything from artisan pizza to fine dining, Greek diner to country clubs.
His vision for a contemporary tavern menu — “New American cuisine with an eclectic twist” — fits Tamiami Tavern perfectly.
The classics — from crab cakes and calamari to filet, seared scallops, pork chop and meatloaf — are all here.
And they’ve got creative trimmings — like house demi-glace (also a side), roasted Brussels and bacon hash, truffled steakhouse aioli, tomato jam, and a palette of cream sauces including charred apple and cilantro lime — which will tempt diners to eat their way through the whole menu.
For a reasonably priced bite, there are generous appetizers like jumbo lump crab cake (made the right way, mostly crab), two kinds of mouthwatering poutine and special tater tots called Tavern Barrels, echoing the tavern’s logo.
Half the entrées have smaller, more affordable, but no less filling “lighter bites” portions.
Chef Ryan’s Buffalo faves range from border-hopping poutines and stuffed banana peppers to, of course, Buffalo chicken on a Buffalo-baked Costanzo roll and Beef on Weck with horseradish and jus.
Tamiami Tavern ($-$$, O), 941-639-6500, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open Tuesday to Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.
