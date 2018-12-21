It was a busy night at the Visual Arts Center, on Thursday, Dec. 6, in Punta Gorda. Artist Pamela Jones was there to discuss her display of Nativity Scenes, created from common objects. The Student Show was taking place down the hall, where Jackie Boutin took first prize for her “Summer Reflections”, and the Southwest Florida Chapter of International Encaustic Artists, displayed their works.
