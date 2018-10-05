Sharon Butler has been named musical director of the Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, Charlotte County’s newest vocal ensemble.
Butler brings a wealth of talent and experience to her role as director of Charlotte’s first organized vocal group dedicated to veterans and their spouses. A cum laude graduate of Long Island University in musical performance, Butler has studied with respected artists with the Manhattan School of Music. She has performed as a soloist and member of a number of chamber groups and orchestras.
She was director of Stone Bridge Music School in the greater Dallas area for seven years and has directed a number of choral and orchestral groups in the Northeast.
She and her husband, Gary, and their dog, Neptune, reside in Punta Gorda Isles.
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus is actively recruiting members. If you can sing and are a veteran or spouse or widow of a veteran, please join us. Reading music is not a requirement.
For more information, contact Rusty Pray at 609-217-3038 or rustypray@gmail.com.
