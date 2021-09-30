ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays and a 9-year-old Punta Gorda boy had reasons to celebrate Saturday.
The Rays beat the Marlins and, more importantly, Jakobe “Kobe” Washington’s family learned earlier there was still no sign of leukemia in his body.
Thousands came to their feet when Kobe walked to the mound and threw out the first pitch before the game which made the Rays the American League East champions.
Among the spectators were some 1,000 members of the Kangaroo Court Baseball Club, a Tampa-based travel ball organization which arranged for Kobe to throw out the pitch.
An avid baseball fan, Kobe was a right-fielder and pitcher for Kangaroo Court and he also played for his local Little League team.
“Kangaroo Court surprised him; they were the ones who set it up,” said Kobe’s mother, Imeria Price.
When it was time for Kobe to walk onto Tropicana Field, baseball officials asked Kobe if he wanted to move closer to the catcher, but he declined.
He wanted to go to the mound “where an adult would stand,” Price said.
She and her husband Jordan Washington — Kobe’s father — looked on.
“Kobe threw a perfect pitch, right into the glove,” Price said.
Kobe threw it to Rays outfielder Brett Phillips, who earlier this year posted a short video on YouTube offering Kobe his friendship and encourgement.
“All 1,000 members of Kangaroo Court who attended the game, stood and cheered,” Price said. “It was crazy.”
She said Kangaroo Court members wore matching shirts, as did Kobe, in a show of solidarity.
“Team Kobe” attendees had $22 tickets, Price explained, making it affordable for so many to attend a major league baseball game and cheer for one of their own.
Kobe was also in the Tampa Bay area on serious business. About twice a month, he receives a checkup at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, where he’s been treated since the onset of his illness.
“He’s doing well,” Price said. “We just had his six-month bone marrow biopsy and it just came back. No cancer was found.”
The Sallie Jones fourth-grade student had been battling T-lymphoblastic leukemia since August 2020.
After chemotherapy treatments failed to destroy all of Kobe’s leukemia cells, doctors in December told his parents that a bone marrow transplant would be the only hope Kobe had for survival.
The family connected with the Be The Match registry, and numerous bone marrow drive-ins were held throughout Florida and the nation.
Although thousands had their cheeks swabbed for a match, none was found.
The problem was an ideal match would be from a person of Kobe’s genetic background — African American — and the registry, which manages the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world, has a smaller percentage of members who identify as Black or African American.
Running out of time, Kobe’s father, who was only a 50% match, donated his bone marrow in March, and repeated blood tests showed there were no leukemia cells in Kobe.
The first sign of Kobe’s illness was “fatigue,” Price said.
But those days are gone.
“I can’t hold him down now; he’s always outside playing with his siblings,” Price said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.