A bilingual show that encourages reading is coming to Charlotte County Public Schools.
Tomas and the Library Lady, performed by Florida Studio Theater, is funded by local school Referendum dollars, according to information from the school district.
Tomas Rivera was a migrant worker who was encouraged to read by a librarian in Iowa. He taught the librarian Spanish words and she opened a world of adventure through books for him, according to information about the show.
The show will be presented to students at the following schools on these dates: Kingsway (Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.), Meadow Park (Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.), Vineland (Jan. 16 at 8:45 and 9:50 a.m.), Liberty (Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.), East Elementary (Jan. 28 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m.), Peace River (Jan. 30 at 9 and 10 a.m.).
Ballet performance coming
A ballet arrives Jan. 29 for second graders in Charlotte County Public Schools.
This is the first time the school district has brought in a ballet, according to information from the school district.
The performance, "Gwendolyn the Graceful Pig," is also taxpayer referendum-funded.
The author of the books, David Rottenberg, is coming from Boston to narrate, and the Sarasota Ballet is performing with 17 ballerinas, information from the school district states.
The story involves a clumsy football player who learns graceful ballet. The performance is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 10:15 a.m., and 11:45 a.m.
For more information on the performances email Ellen.harvey@yourcharlotteschools.net
