Charlotte High School spring show to run through Feb. 23

Charlotte High School's musical production "Once On This Island" will continue through Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecpac.net or call 941-505-SHOW.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
