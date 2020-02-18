Charlotte High School's musical production "Once On This Island" will continue through Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit www.thecpac.net or call 941-505-SHOW.
