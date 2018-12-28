Kayak Deer Prairie Creek Preserve in North Port
Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Allain Hale will be leading us on this charming waterway of twisting turns and snags that will test your skills! Participants must provide their own watercraft, personal flotation device, and be able to swim. Bring lunch and water. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club are always gratefully accepted. Reserve, 941-423-2713.
Paddle Myrtle Slough in Charlotte County
Jan. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Florida Master Naturalist Jim Story will lead us through a freshwater jungle, on to tidal Shell Creek waterfall and dam. Participants must provide their own watercraft, personal flotation device, and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club are always gratefully accepted. For more information, call 941-505-8904.
Paddle Shell Creek with Rick Fried
Jan. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This will be the longer upstream paddle to the shallows and the Cypress Knee Garden. Florida master Naturalist Rick Fried, who lives on the Creek, will be leading us on this enchanting creek in Charlotte County. Participants may opt to sign out who don’t want to complete the entire 5 mile trip. Bring a shady hat and your lunch and water. Participants must provide their own watercraft, personal flotation device, and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club are always gratefully accepted. Must reserve, 941-637-8805.
Nature Walk at Morgan Park
Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Join Florida Master Naturalists Pam and Chris Henry as they lead us through this preserved 240 acre park in Arcadia. Morgan Park parallels the Peace River and is filled with large Live Oaks, cypress and unusual vegetation rarely seen in our area. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club are always gratefully accepted. For more information, call 941-888-0468.
Paddle Lettuce Lake or Liverpool with Rick Fried
Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We’ll start from Lettuce Lake, or Hunter Creek, and paddle through a maze of channels that lead out into the Peace River. Then we’ll go downstream, exploring side lagoons. We’ll stop to lunch at the Nav-A-Gator Restaurant before returning via a different route to our cars. This one of our most popular outings! Participants must provide their own watercraft, PFD and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club are always gratefully accepted. Reserve, 941-637-8805.
Walk the Old Datsun Trail
Jan. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Join Master Naturalists Pam and Chris Henry as they lead us through this area of pine flatwoods, fresh and salt water marshes, with mangrove vegetation and unusual plant species. Voluntary donations to the Sierra Club are always gratefully accepted. For more information, call 941-888-0468.
