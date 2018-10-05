If you are looking for Christmas assistance, The Salvation Army-Port Charlotte located 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte will be having registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 through Oct. 11. For more information, call 941-629-3170.
The Salvation Army-Arcadia located at 165 South Orange Street will be having registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 through Oct. 11. For more information call 863-491-0455.
The following items must be brought to the registration: current proof of income, current proof of all expenses, current proof of address, personal documents=birth certificates for all children ages infant through 10 years old, picture ID for the adults. Please do not bring any children, no nursery will be available.
If you would like more information about this topic, contact Colette Koltay at 941-629-3170 Ext. 406 or email at Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org.
