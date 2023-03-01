Light Up the Night Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting_December_2022_012.jpg (copy)

Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus cheer as the City Council members, Melissa Lockhart, Mayor Lynne Matthews, Donna Peterman, Bill Dryburgh, and Mark Kuharski light up the Christmas tree to the cheers of thousands who attended “Light Up the Night — The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting,” a family event that drew thousands to downtown Punta Gorda on Friday. Santa Claus returns from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday to give children a stuffed animal at the Habitat for Humanity resale store, 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda.

 SUN PHOTOS STEVE LINEBERRY

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members joked Wednesday they need squirrel repellent, extra officers with machine guns or "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" actor Chevy Chase to combat the critter invasion. 

Mayor Lynne Matthews said a Christmas tree was donated to the city in 2011. A year ago, the city began having some problems with the lighting. A webcam near the tree told why. 


