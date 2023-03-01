Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus cheer as the City Council members, Melissa Lockhart, Mayor Lynne Matthews, Donna Peterman, Bill Dryburgh, and Mark Kuharski light up the Christmas tree to the cheers of thousands who attended “Light Up the Night — The Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting,” a family event that drew thousands to downtown Punta Gorda on Friday. Santa Claus returns from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday to give children a stuffed animal at the Habitat for Humanity resale store, 1750 Manzana Avenue, Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members joked Wednesday they need squirrel repellent, extra officers with machine guns or "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" actor Chevy Chase to combat the critter invasion.
Mayor Lynne Matthews said a Christmas tree was donated to the city in 2011. A year ago, the city began having some problems with the lighting. A webcam near the tree told why.
"After reviewing the video, the city staff learned squirrels chewed the wires and a bunch of the branches," Matthews said. "It's kind of comical. We arrested the squirrels. They are in detention."
However, the squirrel snack cost the city $9,300 last year to replace branches and damaged lighting. City Manager Greg Murray said the city spent $100 for each replacement branch, with 205 more left to repair. Along with a new tree topper, repairs would total $25,000, he said.
City staff researched five replacement trees from $53,000 to $65,000. Council members said while these trees had newer LED lighting, and some had music, they were all expensive, especially if squirrel issues aren't resolved.
Murray said the city could use repellent on the tree, but it might also "repel" humans.
City Councilmember Bill Dryburgh said the tree was donated to the city long before he was elected. The tree is lit by the City Council and kicks off the Light The Night celebration in Punta Gorda.
"I was able to raise $10,000 in one day by selling pins," he said. "I always think outside of the box. The Board of Realtors gave us $5,000 toward the tree. I believe they would do that again. We could sell pins again."
Dryburgh called the tree manufacturer and was told the tree could be fixed if the structure was sound, otherwise a replacement tree was about $36,000.
City Councilmember Mark Kuharski was against the city buying a new tree unless the nonprofit committee works to pay back Punta Gorda.
Matthews disagreed, saying the event is a signature event that brings thousands of visitors to Punta Gorda. It helps local businesses and showcases the city.
Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart agreed and offered to be a liaison for the city and attend the Light the Night Committee meetings. She will periodically report planning details and fundraising efforts to the council leading up to the December event.
Lockhart suggested, after the tree is installed, city staff check on it more often for anticipated squirrels.
The city has $31,800 budgeted in the general fund for holiday decorations. However, about $8,000 is needed for replacement decorations including wreaths and balls on the tree.
Murray said if the same company is used to buy a new Giant Everest Commercial Christmas Tree, the city would have spare parts.
Council members voted to spend the $36,000 for a new tree and try to recoup the money through donations from either the nonprofit or directly to the city — if it's legal.
David Levin, attorney for the city, said he would research if donations made to the city were tax-deductible. Kuharski asked if it was even legal. Levin said he would report his findings back to the board.
The Light the Night Committee members shared concerns about timing of the December event. An earlier time is not good for the parents of 300 children who are part of the event entertainment getting there on time. Parking in downtown is an ongoing issue.
Council members assured the committee it will be different this year. They pledged more help, with the city taking a more active role in communication through planning.
"Let's move forward and we can have a great event," Matthews said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.