Bayfront facility

In late September, Hurricane Ian damaged the Bayfront facility owned by the city of Punta Gorda and operated by the SKY YMCA. Now City Council members must determine if the building should be torn down or repaired. 

PUNTA GORDA — City officials are wondering what they should do with the hurricane-battered Bayfront YMCA building.

The facility, at 750 West Retta Esplanade and managed by the Sky Family YMCA, was used for special events, meeting space, fitness classes, and youth programs. It was one of the few rental community meeting centers in Punta Gorda.


